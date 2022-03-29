New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 48,590 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Olin worth $10,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OLN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 158.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,528,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,754,000 after purchasing an additional 937,229 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 202.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,388,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,241,000 after purchasing an additional 930,144 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 4,689.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 728,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,128,000 after purchasing an additional 712,838 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Olin by 150.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 689,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,278,000 after buying an additional 414,100 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Olin by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,123,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $729,694,000 after buying an additional 338,726 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on OLN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Olin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.85.

NYSE:OLN opened at $51.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.16. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $36.85 and a 52 week high of $64.76.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 14.55%. Olin’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.06%.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

