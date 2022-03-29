New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 21,388 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,388 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Kohl’s worth $10,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 278,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,754,000 after buying an additional 117,215 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 400.8% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 82,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after buying an additional 66,149 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 66,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth $909,000. 90.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.54.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $60.99 on Tuesday. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.08 and a 200 day moving average of $53.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.10. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

