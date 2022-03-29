New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 44,395 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,395 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of nVent Electric worth $9,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 5.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,069,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,587,000 after buying an additional 193,445 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,795,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,368,000 after buying an additional 137,371 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 17.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,734,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,314,000 after buying an additional 400,948 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 7.3% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,638,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,292,000 after buying an additional 179,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 5.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,533,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,903,000 after buying an additional 133,944 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVT. Vertical Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $34.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.43. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $39.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $669.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.40 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

