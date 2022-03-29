New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 6,410 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Middleby worth $10,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MIDD. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,514,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,582 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,424,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,397,000 after purchasing an additional 249,752 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Middleby during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,864,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,733,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,114,000 after purchasing an additional 176,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Middleby by 30.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,418,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,868,000 after acquiring an additional 329,235 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MIDD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Middleby from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.22.

In related news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.45, for a total value of $460,900.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $168.84 per share, with a total value of $101,304.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MIDD stock opened at $164.00 on Tuesday. The Middleby Co. has a 52-week low of $158.29 and a 52-week high of $201.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.65.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $866.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.41 million. Middleby had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

