New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481,572 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 267,825 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $10,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 7,518,454 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $148,941,000 after purchasing an additional 839,360 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,464 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,589,563 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $71,109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,985 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 35.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,993,395 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,489,000 after acquiring an additional 522,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Square Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 27.4% in the third quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC now owns 1,885,593 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,354,000 after acquiring an additional 404,963 shares during the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CLF opened at $33.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 2.09. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.81 and a 1 year high of $33.34.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.25). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 80.10%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLF. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.64.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

