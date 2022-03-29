New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Five Below worth $11,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. David J Yvars Group boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 19,421.0% in the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 701,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 698,184 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 2,394.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 512,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,639,000 after purchasing an additional 492,087 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,606,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $460,827,000 after acquiring an additional 468,212 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Five Below by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,230,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $394,348,000 after buying an additional 330,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,507,000. Institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Below alerts:

FIVE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Five Below from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.65.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $165.33 on Tuesday. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.44 and a 52-week high of $237.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39.

Five Below Profile (Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.