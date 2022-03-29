New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Assurant worth $11,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $183.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.79. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.59. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.89 and a 52 week high of $184.83.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.86%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AIZ shares. StockNews.com raised Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.74.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

