New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $10.14 Million Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Penumbra worth $10,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEN. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Penumbra alerts:

PEN stock opened at $204.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.19 and a 1-year high of $320.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,362.29 and a beta of 0.46.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). Penumbra had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $204.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Penumbra news, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 94 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.34, for a total transaction of $26,821.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.23, for a total value of $337,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,344 shares of company stock worth $4,953,199 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEN. StockNews.com downgraded Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Penumbra from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Penumbra from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.11.

Penumbra Profile (Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.