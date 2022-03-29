New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $10.36 Million Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,378 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of American Campus Communities worth $10,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John T. Rippel bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ACC opened at $55.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 232.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.41 and a twelve month high of $57.83.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $272.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.46 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 783.37%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.71.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

