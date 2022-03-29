New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $10.73 Million Stock Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,210 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $10,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $534,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,574,000 after acquiring an additional 18,209 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 317,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,917,000 after acquiring an additional 94,791 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $1,512,664.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WH. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.33.

WH stock opened at $84.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.46. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.24 and a 52 week high of $93.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.75 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

