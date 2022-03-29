New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $10 Million Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,226 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $9,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,142,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,524,000 after purchasing an additional 126,943 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,359,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,646,000 after purchasing an additional 36,454 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,017,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,397,000 after buying an additional 43,836 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 659.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,461,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,041,000 after buying an additional 1,269,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,444,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,832,000 after buying an additional 734,056 shares during the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.64.

NYSE:OHI opened at $30.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.02. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.94.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $214.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.47 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 39.21%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 151.41%.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

