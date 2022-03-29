New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $10 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 51,286 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Invesco worth $9,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in Invesco by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 81,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.82.

In related news, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $3,701,203.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 720,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.01 per share, for a total transaction of $15,848,960.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 4,474,671 shares of company stock worth $89,304,035 in the last three months. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE IVZ opened at $22.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.43. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $29.71. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 23.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.67%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

