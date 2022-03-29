New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $11.26 Million Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,635 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of NiSource worth $11,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NiSource by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,054,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,212,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462,455 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,098,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,565,000 after buying an additional 180,372 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 2.0% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,798,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,734,000 after buying an additional 133,245 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,779,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,268,000 after purchasing an additional 906,408 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,482,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,508 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on NI. TheStreet upgraded NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

NI stock opened at $31.05 on Tuesday. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.48 and a 52-week high of $31.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.31.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

NiSource Profile (Get Rating)

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.