New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $11.44 Million Stock Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Pentair worth $11,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair by 20.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pentair by 9.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,377,000 after purchasing an additional 54,495 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Pentair by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

PNR opened at $55.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $53.63 and a 12 month high of $80.40.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $988.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.67 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PNR shares. Mizuho raised Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.14.

Pentair Profile (Get Rating)

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.