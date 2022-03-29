New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $11.48 Million Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,124 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Old Republic International worth $11,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. Creative Planning grew its stake in Old Republic International by 2.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 14,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 110,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 70,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $26.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.88 and its 200-day moving average is $25.08. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $21.68 and a 1 year high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.80.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 16.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 18.11%.

In related news, Director Barbara Adachi purchased 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.84 per share, with a total value of $59,432.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 2,890 shares of company stock valued at $74,719 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

