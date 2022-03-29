New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $9.54 Million Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $9,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 367.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Emfo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 111.9% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

RGA has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.36.

NYSE RGA opened at $111.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.92. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $134.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 0.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 32.34%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

