New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $9.80 Million Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,166 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $9,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,284,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 148.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 41,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 24,522 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 126,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $76.72 on Tuesday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $88.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.26.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $798.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.19.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

