New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $9,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMG. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.86.

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $142.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.77. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.35. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.40 and a twelve month high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $691.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.11 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 23.45%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

In related news, Director Tracy P. Palandjian purchased 3,700 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $137.67 per share, with a total value of $509,379.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 3,500 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.96 per share, with a total value of $503,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

