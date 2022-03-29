New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,476 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of OGE Energy worth $9,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OGE. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 979,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,966,000 after purchasing an additional 294,036 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,299,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,726,000 after purchasing an additional 61,844 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $554,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $86,702.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David L. Hauser bought 1,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Shares of OGE stock opened at $39.84 on Tuesday. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $39.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $581.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 44.69%.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

