New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,109 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $9,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 8,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,219 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 85,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $3,684,093.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Greenberg acquired 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $985,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,501 shares of company stock valued at $6,646,593. Insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

SKX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. OTR Global lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

Shares of SKX opened at $40.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.40. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

