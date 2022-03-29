New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Sealed Air worth $11,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Sealed Air by 32,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Sealed Air by 1,201.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 23,024 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 291,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,506,000 after acquiring an additional 95,468 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SEE. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.93.

NYSE SEE opened at $69.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.25. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $44.84 and a 12-month high of $70.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). Sealed Air had a return on equity of 378.45% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.02%.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

