New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 16,672 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 16,672 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Valvoline worth $9,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,156,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $503,763,000 after buying an additional 734,477 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its position in Valvoline by 0.4% during the third quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 7,618,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,530,000 after purchasing an additional 33,116 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Valvoline by 33.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,652,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,249,000 after buying an additional 1,429,120 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Valvoline by 59.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,726,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,366,000 after buying an additional 1,767,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Valvoline by 9.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,826,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,132,000 after buying an additional 239,901 shares during the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VVV stock opened at $30.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.95, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.38. Valvoline Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $37.97.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.57 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 536.80% and a net margin of 13.18%. Valvoline’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valvoline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

