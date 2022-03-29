New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 23,748 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,748 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of MDU Resources Group worth $9,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,155,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,220,000 after acquiring an additional 472,407 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 192,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,026,000 after acquiring an additional 99,576 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 15,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 750.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $25.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.25 and its 200 day moving average is $28.93. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $35.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.13). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

About MDU Resources Group (Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.