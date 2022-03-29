New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 2,466 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of CACI International worth $9,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CACI International by 255.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of CACI International by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of CACI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of CACI International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CACI International in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CACI International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

In other news, Director William S. Wallace sold 137 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $34,392.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gregory R. Bradford bought 1,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $245.92 per share, for a total transaction of $273,217.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CACI opened at $308.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $274.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.38. CACI International Inc has a 1 year low of $238.29 and a 1 year high of $313.52.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CACI International Inc will post 18.32 EPS for the current year.

About CACI International (Get Rating)

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

