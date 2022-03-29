New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 28,737 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 279,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,737 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of STORE Capital worth $9,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 4.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 211,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 96,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 19.3% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 32.7% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 23,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STOR opened at $29.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. STORE Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $28.32 and a 1 year high of $37.13.

STORE Capital ( NYSE:STOR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $209.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.56 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 34.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.00%.

STOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties.

