New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 3,889 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Acuity Brands worth $10,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 51.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 46.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AYI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Acuity Brands from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.56.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $194.60 on Tuesday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.75 and a 12-month high of $224.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.17.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $926.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.24 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.35%. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.60%.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

