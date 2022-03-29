New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 4,481 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,330 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $9,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $112.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.09. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.54 and a fifty-two week high of $141.26.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.65. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $418.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 16.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Sidoti raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. CJS Securities raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.50.

In related news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $58,995.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.71, for a total value of $255,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $382,215. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

