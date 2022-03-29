New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,734 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of GXO Logistics worth $9,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $17,793,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in GXO Logistics by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 22,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 6,148 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in GXO Logistics by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 52,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after buying an additional 6,533 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth about $3,745,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $282,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $74.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.88. GXO Logistics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $105.92.
GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics Inc will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GXO Logistics Company Profile (Get Rating)
GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.
