New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,754 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $11,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,050,521 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $248,581,000 after purchasing an additional 161,376 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,592,669 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $220,482,000 after purchasing an additional 246,487 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,884,654 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $177,050,000 after acquiring an additional 11,616 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,582,469 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $158,486,000 after acquiring an additional 505,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,948,543 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $117,478,000 after acquiring an additional 372,784 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LPX stock opened at $66.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.71. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.12 and a fifty-two week high of $79.77.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The building manufacturing company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.74 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 100.29% and a net margin of 30.24%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.30%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LPX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.60.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

