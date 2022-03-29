New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of PVH worth $9,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of PVH by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in PVH by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 559 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in PVH by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in PVH by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in PVH by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PVH from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PVH from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of PVH from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.63.

NYSE PVH opened at $84.31 on Tuesday. PVH Corp. has a one year low of $66.10 and a one year high of $125.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. PVH’s payout ratio is 2.15%.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

