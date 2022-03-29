New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 8,862 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 583,653 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,862 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of People’s United Financial worth $10,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in People’s United Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in People’s United Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

In other People’s United Financial news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $5,986,100.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

People’s United Financial stock opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.97. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.18 and a 52 week high of $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.48 and a 200-day moving average of $18.84.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.60 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 30.32%. People’s United Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.90%.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

