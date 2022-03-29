Newmont (TSE:NGT) Shares Down 0.6%

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$97.43 and last traded at C$97.88. Approximately 89,609 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 218,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$98.44.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$86.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$77.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$77.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.31.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.22 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.699 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.83%.

About Newmont (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.