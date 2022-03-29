Newmont (TSE:NGT) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$97.43 and last traded at C$97.88. Approximately 89,609 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 218,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$98.44.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$86.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$77.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$77.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.31.
Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.22 billion.
Newmont Company Profile (TSE:NGT)
Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.
