NewSquare Capital LLC Acquires 1,454 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cim LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 222,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,769,000 after purchasing an additional 9,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VSS stock opened at $125.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.30. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $114.87 and a one year high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.