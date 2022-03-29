NewSquare Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000. NewSquare Capital LLC owned 0.15% of iShares India 50 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares India 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the third quarter worth about $276,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the third quarter worth about $397,000.

Get iShares India 50 ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INDY traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.11. 16,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,471. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.03. iShares India 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $41.30 and a twelve month high of $53.83.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares India 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares India 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.