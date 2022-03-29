NewSquare Capital LLC Buys 4,480 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,932 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in V.F. during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the third quarter valued at $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 435.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 73.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 172.3% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VFC shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.63.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $59.51 on Tuesday. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.02 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79. The stock has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

