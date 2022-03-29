NewSquare Capital LLC Buys 8,495 Shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY)

NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,495 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC owned about 1.17% of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 111,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 50,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 242,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 42,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter.

IHY stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.80. 13,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,322. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.73. VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $26.13.

