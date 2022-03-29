NewSquare Capital LLC Grows Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,431 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sanofi in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 76.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 47.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 65.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

SNY opened at $51.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $130.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.85 and a 200-day moving average of $50.30. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.44.

SNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Sanofi in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Sanofi from €80.00 ($87.91) to €85.00 ($93.41) in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sanofi from €108.00 ($118.68) to €110.00 ($120.88) in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Sanofi from €96.00 ($105.49) to €105.00 ($115.38) in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

