NewSquare Capital LLC Grows Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,520 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Western Union by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 96,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Western Union by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Western Union by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Western Union by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 15,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Union alerts:

WU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.32.

Western Union stock opened at $18.61 on Tuesday. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $26.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 291.68%. Western Union’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is 47.72%.

Western Union declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Western Union Profile (Get Rating)

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.