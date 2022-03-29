NewSquare Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,280 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC owned about 0.17% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 108.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 25.0% in the third quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at about $258,000.

Shares of OUNZ stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,869. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.39 and its 200-day moving average is $17.77. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $20.11.

