NewSquare Capital LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,480 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,653,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,374,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,893,000 after purchasing an additional 124,004 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,876,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 147,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $13.27 on Tuesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $15.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.51.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.