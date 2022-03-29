NewSquare Capital LLC Has $2.33 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,086 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $764,931,000 after purchasing an additional 305,955 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,705,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,143 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 3,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total transaction of $809,159.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,159 shares of company stock worth $14,282,197 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.05.

Shares of Target stock opened at $219.52 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a one year low of $184.00 and a one year high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 25.59%.

Target Company Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.