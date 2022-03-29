NewSquare Capital LLC Has $2.58 Million Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADM. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $20,003,327.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $7,141,537.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 576,726 shares of company stock valued at $43,834,804. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADM shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $92.35 on Tuesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $93.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.05 and a 200 day moving average of $69.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.40%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

