NewSquare Capital LLC Has $3.03 Million Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 15.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,094,000 after buying an additional 703,525 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,562,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $278,145,000 after buying an additional 157,838 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 83.5% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 7.6% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Valero Energy from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $96.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.96. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $97.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.81.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.22%.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

