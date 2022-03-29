NewSquare Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 55,266 iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL)

NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000. NewSquare Capital LLC owned about 0.42% of iShares MSCI Poland ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPOL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 52.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 27,113 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 45.0% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 111,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 34,547 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 19,670 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 79,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 6,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

EPOL stock traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $19.54. The company had a trading volume of 6,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,457. iShares MSCI Poland ETF has a 12-month low of $15.33 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.07.

