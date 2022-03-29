NewSquare Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,307,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $468,238,000 after buying an additional 3,421,051 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,227,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,029,000 after buying an additional 1,571,630 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,988,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,729,000. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $10,188,000.

NASDAQ PDBC traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.19. The stock had a trading volume of 23,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,951,646. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $22.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.15.

