NewSquare Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,774 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNC traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.09. 2,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,476,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.03. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.14 and a 1 year high of $228.14. The company has a market cap of $82.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.40%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.53.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

