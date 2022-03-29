NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Short Interest Update

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,400 shares, an increase of 61.5% from the February 28th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NREF shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NREF opened at $22.76 on Tuesday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a fifty-two week low of $17.84 and a fifty-two week high of $23.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.52 million, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 1,054.09 and a quick ratio of 1,054.09.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance ( NYSE:NREF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 70.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is presently 50.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 60.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 226,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 84,927 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 147,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 30,654 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 121,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 12,966 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 847.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 117,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 104,918 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 42.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 107,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 31,889 shares during the period.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance (Get Rating)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.