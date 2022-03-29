Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Rating) (TSE:NDM)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.41. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 5,747,208 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NAK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.20 to $1.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

The stock has a market cap of $211.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 122.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 343,969 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 189,308 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,877,386 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 385,103 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 312.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,365 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 117,691 shares during the period. 13.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper mineral properties. It holds interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum Project, which is an undeveloped copper-gold-molybdenum-silver resource. The company was founded on May 11, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

