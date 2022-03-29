Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC) Short Interest Update

Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 61.1% from the February 28th total of 1,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 42,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSTC. Athanor Capital LP grew its position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 13,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III in the 4th quarter worth approximately $975,000. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,556,000. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 172,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSTC opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. Northern Star Investment Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

